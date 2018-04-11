Investors Purchase High Volume of AveXis Call Options (AVXS)

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,152 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of AveXis from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AveXis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Shares of AVXS stock opened at $211.17 on Wednesday. AveXis has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $213.70.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). research analysts forecast that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,771,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,598,796.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,780 shares of company stock worth $8,341,178. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AveXis by 52.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AveXis by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after buying an additional 195,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AveXis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AveXis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AveXis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

