CRA International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,879% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 41,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.08, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.73. CRA International has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. CRA International had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.80%. CRA International’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CRA International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CRA International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRAI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-cra-international-crai-updated-updated.html.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.