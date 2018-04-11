Investors Buy High Volume of Republic Services Put Options (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,013 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,298% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 put options.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $265,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,899.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $540,821.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,118 shares in the company, valued at $274,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,364 shares of company stock worth $2,050,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Republic Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 606,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 124,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22,148.25, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy High Volume of Republic Services Put Options (RSG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-republic-services-put-options-rsg-updated.html.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.