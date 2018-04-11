Sinclair Broadcast Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 866% compared to the average daily volume of 199 put options.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,016.86, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

