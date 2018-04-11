Investors Purchase Large Volume of Wingstop Put Options (WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,250% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.50, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $71,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $827,718. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,030,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 601,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wingstop by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 464,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,015 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

