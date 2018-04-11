Investors Sell Heinz (KHC) on Strength (KHC)

Traders sold shares of Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $37.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.30 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Heinz had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Heinz traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $61.54

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 target price on Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73,924.83, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Heinz had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Heinz will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heinz by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,073,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,823 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heinz by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heinz by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,932,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,822,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heinz by 1,928.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,110,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

