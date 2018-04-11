Investors Sell Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $84.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $151.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.80 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Salesforce.com traded up $1.09 for the day and closed at $117.19Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $208,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.82 per share, for a total transaction of $766,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,873.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,566 shares of company stock worth $40,025,472. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Group raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $144.00 price objective on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $83,859.03, a P/E ratio of 265.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

