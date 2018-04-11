InvisibleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (IVZ)

InvisibleCoin (CURRENCY:IVZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, InvisibleCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One InvisibleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvisibleCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of InvisibleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00136743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013154 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033160 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008428 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InvisibleCoin Coin Profile

InvisibleCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2015.

Buying and Selling InvisibleCoin

InvisibleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy InvisibleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvisibleCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvisibleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

