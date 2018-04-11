Insider Buying: Invuity (IVTY) VP Buys 8,848 Shares of Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) VP Andrew Sale purchased 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $34,507.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,292.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IVTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,668. Invuity has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 380.14% and a negative net margin of 100.75%. equities analysts predict that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invuity by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invuity by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invuity by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

