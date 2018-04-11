IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) Market Cap Hits $49.39 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00014641 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00874155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00178419 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,602,869 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IoT Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.