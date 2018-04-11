Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ IOVA) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,997. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,507.16, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 5.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

