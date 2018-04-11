Head-To-Head Contrast: iPass (IPAS) & LG Display (LPL)

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for iPass and LG Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 0 4 0 3.00 LG Display 0 1 3 0 2.75

iPass currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 521.67%. LG Display has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given iPass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iPass is more favorable than LG Display.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of iPass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iPass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iPass has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -37.78% -282.05% -88.85% LG Display 6.61% 12.40% 6.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPass and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.44 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -1.09 LG Display $24.59 billion 0.34 $1.74 billion $2.40 4.88

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than iPass. iPass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LG Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LG Display beats iPass on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The Company has categorized its services into two approaches: Enterprise and Strategic Partnerships. Enterprise, formerly Open Mobile Enterprise (OME), focuses on providing mobile connectivity solutions to enterprises, from large to small. Strategic Partnerships, formerly Open Mobile Exchange (OMX), is executed through business development deals intended to open channel distributions for its product to reach the consumer market. Strategic Partnerships include global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), programs, including credit card companies, software product and service providers, and communication companies.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

