Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.97) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.98) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.69) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.76) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.61) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.57 ($2.57).

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.71) on Tuesday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.57).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

