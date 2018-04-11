Iqvia (IQV) PT Raised to $112.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Shares of IQV opened at $96.61 on Monday. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,754.42, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $999,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,034. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,532,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,548,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,053,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

