Iron Mountain (IRM) Receives $39.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

NYSE IRM opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,506.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 110.33%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $62,718.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $34,754.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,015 shares of company stock worth $940,611. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11,438.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

