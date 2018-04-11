iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Media headlines about iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.092799977888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 712,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,587. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $110.41.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

