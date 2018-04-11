iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS:IYT) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS:IYT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.29% of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. in the 4th quarter valued at $12,649,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 61,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 3,305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 40,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,529 shares. iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

