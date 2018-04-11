iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLYH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLYH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA CLYH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 9,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460. iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ishares-interest-rate-hedged-10-year-credit-bond-etf-clyh-announces-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.