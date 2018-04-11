Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,918,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,218,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,382,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,175,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,825,000 after acquiring an additional 245,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,594,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,042. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

