Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 206.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30.

Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

