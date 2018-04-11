iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth $5,118,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth $4,517,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a one year low of $234.02 and a one year high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

