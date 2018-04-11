iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (IJS) Stake Boosted by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,273. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $160.55.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

