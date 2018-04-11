iTicoin Price Tops $13.26 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $424,336.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iTicoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $13.26 or 0.00192272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00839847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014472 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00172165 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

