iTicoin (ITI) Price Reaches $11.70 on Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00168590 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $374,256.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00855550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00062717 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

