ITV (LON:ITV) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Kepler Capital Markets

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target decreased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 175 ($2.47) to GBX 165 ($2.33) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.38) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.93 ($2.68).

Shares of LON ITV traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150.20 ($2.12). 14,464,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.76 ($3.13).

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 96,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($210,230.13).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

