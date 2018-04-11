ITV’s (LON:ITV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised ITV to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 204 ($2.88) to GBX 185 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 189.93 ($2.68).

ITV stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 150.20 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,464,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.76 ($3.13).

ITV (LON:ITV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The firm had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall bought 96,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($210,230.13).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

