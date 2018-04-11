ITV (ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.47) to GBX 165 ($2.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs cut their price target on ITV from GBX 224 ($3.17) to GBX 189 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.69) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 189.93 ($2.68).

LON ITV opened at GBX 150.90 ($2.13) on Monday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($3.13).

ITV (LON:ITV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion for the quarter.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall bought 96,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($210,230.13).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

