Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.38) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 189.93 ($2.68).

LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 150.20 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 14,464,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($3.13).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.52.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 96,583 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($210,230.13).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

