Ixcoin (IXC) Price Reaches $0.11

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 20,999,088 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

