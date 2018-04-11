J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) Now Covered by Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J. B. Hunt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,879. The company has a market cap of $11,986.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. B. Hunt has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $2,684,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $281,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. B. Hunt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. B. Hunt in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,992,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

