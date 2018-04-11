Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 457,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.64 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/j-jill-jill-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated-updated.html.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.