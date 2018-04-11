Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) versus Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Financial Review

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) and Sainsbury’s (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sainsbury’s has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and Sainsbury’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe -21.39% 3.13% 1.55% Sainsbury’s N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sainsbury’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitamin Shoppe and Sainsbury’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe 2 4 0 0 1.67 Sainsbury’s 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus target price of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vitamin Shoppe is more favorable than Sainsbury’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and Sainsbury’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion 0.09 -$252.15 million $0.39 10.77 Sainsbury’s $34.30 billion 0.23 $492.85 million $1.07 13.19

Sainsbury’s has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe. Vitamin Shoppe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sainsbury’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sainsbury’s pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vitamin Shoppe does not pay a dividend. Sainsbury’s pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sainsbury’s beats Vitamin Shoppe on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats. The direct segment sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The manufacturing segment provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement products, and develops and markets its own branded products for both sales to third parties and for the VSI product assortment. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 900 brands, as well as its own brands. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 stores located in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily located in retail centers and standalone locations.

About Sainsbury’s

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as offers organic produce under the Food to Go and FreeFrom names. It is also involved in an online grocery and general merchandise operations; and provides home, clothing, technology, leisure, toy, and electrical products, as well as groceries and loyalty programs, and energy solutions. As of March 11, 2017, the company operated 605 supermarkets and 809 convenience stores, as well as 59 Argos Digital stores, 11 Habitat stores, and 207 Digital Collection points. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and offers financial services, such as loans portfolio comprising credit cards and storecards, personal loans, insurance, and travel money. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

