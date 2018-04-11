Jack in the Box (JACK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $109.00 target price on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

JACK stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $2,555.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $5,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

