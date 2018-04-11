Jack in the Box (JACK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2018 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2018 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2018 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/14/2018 – Jack in the Box had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

3/13/2018 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16% and increased nearly 15% year over year on margin improvement, driven by refranchising. Revenues of $294.5 million exceeded the consensus mark by 3% but fell 16.6% on a year-over-year basis owing to lower comps. First-quarter comps in the company-owned restaurants and franchisees compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s comps, mainly due to a choppy sales environment in the U.S. restaurant space. The company signed an agreement to sell Qdoba brand as it had suffered poor restaurant level execution. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Both current quarter and current year stimates have gone down for the past 30 days . Even so, premium and value offerings along with increased focus on menu innovation, franchising and delivery should somewhat aid in spurring growth.”

3/7/2018 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s shares underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s limited international presence is a disadvantage and could hurt its competitive position. Comps at Qdoba brand had suffered due to poor restaurant level execution. A soft industry backdrop continues to hurt sales too. Pre-opening costs, promotional activity and labor expenses have also been weighing on margins. Yet, we believe, Jack in the Box’s premium and value offerings, focus on menu innovation, franchising and delivery should aid in spurring growth. Efforts to reinvigorate Qdoba along with management’s plan of even considering alternatives to the brand bode well too. Still, increased competition in breakfast and lunch day parts remain concerns.”

3/6/2018 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Jack in the Box had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2018 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2018 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

2/13/2018 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s premium and value offerings, focus on menu innovation, franchising and delivery are expected boost sales, going forward. However, the company’s limited international presence is a disadvantage and could hurt its competitive position. Comps at Qdoba brand had suffered due to poor restaurant level execution. A soft industry backdrop continues to hurt sales too. Pre-opening costs, promotional activity and labor expenses have also been weighing on margins. Further, increased competition in breakfast and lunch day parts remain concerns. Jack in the Box’s shares underperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates too have moved down ahead of the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release.”

1/30/2018 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00. They wrote, “googleCSE”:{“language”:”en”

1/26/2018 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

JACK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. 517,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2,475.68, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

