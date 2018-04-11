Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Jacksonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of Jacksonville Bancorp stock remained flat at $$33.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995. Jacksonville Bancorp has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jacksonville Bancorp (JXSB) Posts Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jacksonville-bancorp-jxsb-posts-earnings-results.html.

Jacksonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacksonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacksonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.