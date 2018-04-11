Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,218.36, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

