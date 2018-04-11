Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FIBR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

