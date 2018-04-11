Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Verso Co. (VRS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Verso at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 367,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Verso by 1,999.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,864 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $8,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Verso news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 347,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $6,030,391.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 657,573 shares of company stock worth $11,341,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRS. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Verso and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BWS Financial set a $20.00 price target on Verso and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Verso Co. (VRS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-verso-co-vrs.html.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.