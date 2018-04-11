Jane Street Group LLC Has $418,000 Position in Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cambria ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cambria ETF Trust worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cambria ETF Trust by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria ETF Trust by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Cambria ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

