Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,947.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.43 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase 3,470,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other news, CFO David Hollaway sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $381,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Epps sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $818,280. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

