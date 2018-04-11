84,870 Shares in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:ARGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Global X Funds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Funds by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Global X Funds by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA ARGT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. 28,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,397. Global X Funds has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

