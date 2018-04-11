Jane Street Group LLC Invests $407,000 in AllianceBernstein (AB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 404,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 68.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE AB opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2,541.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $919.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 150,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,072,668.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,903.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

