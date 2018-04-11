Jane Street Group LLC Invests $411,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 110,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,780.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

