Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 31.71% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXN opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Invests $430,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF (SPXN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jane-street-group-llc-invests-430000-in-proshares-sp-500-ex-financials-etf-spxn.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.