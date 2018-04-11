SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYG) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.10% of SSgA Active ETF Trust worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,916,000.

Shares of SYG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911. SSgA Active ETF Trust has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $86.17.

