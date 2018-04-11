Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 123,227 Shares of Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Henderson Group worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $6,344.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.83 million. Henderson Group had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Henderson Group PLC will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. ValuEngine raised Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Henderson Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

