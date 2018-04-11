Jatinder Singh Bal Acquires 440,000 Shares of Goldeneye Resources (GOE) Stock

Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Director Jatinder Singh Bal acquired 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

Jatinder Singh Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jatinder Singh Bal acquired 65,000 shares of Goldeneye Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

GOE stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Goldeneye Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.19.

About Goldeneye Resources

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

