Jatinder Singh Bal Sells 500,000 Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) Stock

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) Director Jatinder Singh Bal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

Jatinder Singh Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 500,000 shares of Cache Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 73,000 shares of Cache Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$5,840.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 350,000 shares of Cache Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$28,000.00.

CVE:CAY opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Cache Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jatinder-singh-bal-sells-500000-shares-of-cache-exploration-inc-cay-stock-updated.html.

About Cache Exploration

Cache Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage mining company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds its interest in the Vianey Mining Concessions located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The Company focuses on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties and mineral reserves, and either developing these properties further, or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed.

Receive News & Ratings for Cache Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.