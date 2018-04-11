JD.Com Inc (JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. JD.Com reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.52 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 253.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58,197.41, a PE ratio of -1,394.54, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. JD.Com has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $50.68.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

