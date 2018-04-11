Analysts Issue Forecasts for LafargeHolcim’s FY2018 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for LafargeHolcim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded LafargeHolcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,002. The firm has a market cap of $33,213.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. LafargeHolcim had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

